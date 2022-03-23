IRS unit gets no funds to enforce sanctions on rich Russians

In its funding request to Congress, the White House said the $30 million would expand IRS Criminal Investigation's capability to find links between various businesses, conduct digital asset tracing, and identify the ownership of assets owned by oligarchs and others linked to Putin.

That money would have included purchasing more than 50 licenses to databases that can access global public records, a Treasury official told The Associated Press, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters. Currently, only five people have that capability.

The workforce of the investigations unit has shrunk by 25% over the course of the last decade, according to Treasury.

The unit "is in desperate need of stable, long-term funding to develop a deeper understanding of the global financial landscape and trace and seize assets that today are in the hands of criminals," Treasury said in a statement last week.

Chye-Ching Huang, executive director of the Tax Law Center at NYU Law, said the funding woes for the IRS investigations unit are part of a larger issue with the federal government relying on the IRS to step in during national and international emergencies.

“We saw that during the pandemic, when the administrative apparatus was used to get billions of dollars of aid to people and businesses in a short amount of time, and we're seeing it during a foreign policy emergency," she said.

“That points to its critical role and why lawmakers should not be starving the IRS," she said, adding that the IRS is key to “preventing criminal corruption, which is corrosive to democracy.”

Biden signed the giant spending bill into law earlier this month to fund the government through September. Included in the funding is $5.4 billion dedicated to IRS enforcement outside of criminal investigations, an increase of $225 million above fiscal 2021.

Jorge Castro, who served as counselor to the IRS commissioner during the Obama administration, said he was hopeful the agency will get more money, as the war in Ukraine shows no signs of ending.

“I suspect we're not done with additional sanctions-related bills and I'm assuming the Biden administration would like to make this a feature of its next request," he said.