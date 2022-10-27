IRS hires 4,000 customer service workers ahead of tax season

“We have been unable to provide the help that IRS employees want to give and that the nation’s taxpayers deserve,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a Thursday statement, “but help is on the way for taxpayers.”

“As the newly hired employees are trained and move online in 2023, we will have more assistors on the phone than any time in recent history,” Rettig said.

Ahead of the midterm elections, GOP candidates across the country have said they want to strip the IRS of its new funding, saying that the Democratic legislation will bankroll an army of auditors that will harass middle-class taxpayers rather than help them.

Those claims are generally alarmist and misleading. IRS management says its goal is to add another 1,000 customer service representatives by the end of the year, bringing total new hires in this area to 5,000.