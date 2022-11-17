IRS contractor gets more scrutiny in congressional report

Terry Neal, a spokesperson for ID.me, said “calling ID.me’s estimate too high or baseless is premature and we welcome additional oversight on this important matter." Neal pointed to statements from officials in five states, including California, that credit ID.me with helping to prevent billions in fraud.

The report was commissioned by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis and the Committee on Oversight and Reform after privacy advocates and lawmakers made calls for the company to be investigated.

“It is deeply disappointing that a company that received tens of millions in taxpayer dollars to help Americans obtain these benefits may have hurt their ability to access that critical relief,” said Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., who chairs the coronavirus crisis subcommittee.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y, who chairs the oversight committee, said she was “deeply concerned about ID.me providing inaccurate information to federal agencies in order to be awarded millions of dollars in contracts.”

Neal said “we regret the long wait times that individuals endured while we fought to clear fraud out of the system. This situation was short-lived and temporary and caused by historic fraud."

“Excluding specific episodes, wait times have generally been below 30 minutes as they are today,” Neal said.

Earlier this year, the IRS announced it would suspend its use of ID.me's facial recognition technology to authenticate people who create online accounts after the practice was criticized by privacy advocates and lawmakers.

ID.me's website states that the IRS, Social Security Administration, Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office still maintain contracts with the federal government, and 14 states still maintain contracts with the firm.

Critics of the company, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have said outsourcing a core government function creates privacy problems.

"ID.me collects a rich stew of highly sensitive personal information about millions of Americans, including biometric data," the ACLU's website states, including government documents, social security numbers, military service records, and data from credit card bureaus and banks.