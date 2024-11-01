IRS announces pension and retirement plan contribution adjustments for 2025

WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS on Friday announced an increase to the amount individuals can contribute to their 401(k) plans in 2025 — to $23,500, up from $23,000 in 2024.

The Internal Revenue Service detailed the increases in its annual cost-of-living adjustments for pension plans and other retirement accounts.

Workers who participate in 403(b) and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan will also be able to increase their annual contribution to $23,500 in 2025, up from $23,000 in 2024.