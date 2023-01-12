BreakingNews
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado warnings canceled in DeKalb, Fulton counties
ajc logo
X

IRS announces Jan. 23 start date for tax filing season

National & World News
By FATIMA HUSSEIN, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The official start date of the 2023 tax filing season begins Jan. 23, when the IRS will begin accepting and processing 2022 returns, the agency announced Thursday.

The news comes after the National Taxpayer Advocate reported Wednesday that the IRS watchdog is seeing "a light at the end of the tunnel" of the IRS' customer service struggles, thanks to the hiring of thousands of new workers and tens of billions of dollars in new funding provided to the IRS in the Democrats' climate and health law.

Agency leadership says taxpayers should expect a smoother filing season this year.

“We’ve trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people. While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell.

The IRS has most recently added 5,000 new customer service representatives who were trained in taxpayer rights and technical account management issues and is chipping away at the hundreds of thousands of unprocessed returns from last tax season.

The House Republican majority has promised to rescind the nearly $71 billion that Congress had provided the IRS, even though the bill they approved Monday is unlikely to advance in the Democratic-run Senate.

The filing deadline for most taxpayers to submit their 2022 tax returns, file extensions and pay money owed is April 18. That is because the normal filing date of April 15 falls on a weekend and the District of Columbia’s Emancipation Day holiday falls on April 17.

Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until Oct. 16 to file.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Phil Skinner

Delta bans employees using flight benefits from Sky Clubs3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Juror who left the country must write 30-page essay, judge rules
4h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus
9h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Some metro Atlanta schools closing early ahead of severe storms
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Some metro Atlanta schools closing early ahead of severe storms
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Johnson remembers Erk Russell
8h ago
The Latest
Ruby Bridges' school made part of civil rights trail
6m ago
Wall Street ticks higher as hot US inflation cools further
8m ago
Demonstrators protest NCAA's transgender athlete inclusion
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

LIVE UPDATES: Inauguration Day is under way for Gov. Brian Kemp and other state officials
8h ago
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
CNN Center: Before CNN, the anchor tenant was an Atlanta amusement park
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top