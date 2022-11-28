Irish watchdog fines Meta 265M euros in latest privacy case

“We made changes to our systems during the time in question, including removing the ability to scrape our features in this way using phone numbers," Meta said in a statement. “Unauthorized data scraping is unacceptable and against our rules.”

Along with the fine, the commission said it also imposed on Meta a “range of corrective measures," which weren't specified.

It's the latest in a series of punishments that the Irish watchdog has levied against Meta over the past two years.

The company, based in Menlo Park, California, has its European headquarters in Dublin, which makes the Irish authority its lead privacy regulator under the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, in a system known as “one-stop shop.”

The Irish watchdog fined Meta-owned Instagram 405 million euros in September after it found that the platform mishandled teenagers' personal information. Meta was fined 17 million euro fines in March for its handling of a dozen data breach notifications.

Last year, the watchdog fined Meta's chat service WhatsApp 225 million euros for violating rules on sharing people's data with other Meta companies.