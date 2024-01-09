Irish singer Sinead O'Connor died from natural causes, coroner says

LONDON (AP) — Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor died from "natural causes" in July, a coroner said Tuesday.

London's Metropolitan Police had said the singer's death was not considered suspicious after she was found unresponsive at a home in southeast London on July 26. O'Connor was 56.

The Southwark Coroner's Court confirmed that O'Connor died of natural causes. It did not provide details.