Irish privacy watchdog investigates Elon Musk's X's use of personal data to train Grok AI chatbot

LONDON (AP) — Ireland's data privacy watchdog said Friday it's investigating Elon Musk's social media platform X over its use of personal data to train his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok.

The Data Protection Commission said it has opened an inquiry into “the processing of personal data comprised in publicly-accessible posts” that European users posted on X.

“The purpose of this inquiry is to determine whether this personal data was lawfully processed in order to train the Grok LLMs" under the bloc’s data privacy law, the commission said in a statement posted online.