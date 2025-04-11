Breaking: Convicted murderer mistakenly released from Clayton jail caught in Florida
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Irish privacy watchdog investigates Elon Musk's X's use of personal data to train Grok AI chatbot

Ireland’s data privacy watchdog says it’s investigating Elon Musk’s social media platform X over its use of personal data to train his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok
FILE - Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
8 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Ireland's data privacy watchdog said Friday it's investigating Elon Musk's social media platform X over its use of personal data to train his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok.

The Data Protection Commission said it has opened an inquiry into “the processing of personal data comprised in publicly-accessible posts” that European users posted on X.

“The purpose of this inquiry is to determine whether this personal data was lawfully processed in order to train the Grok LLMs" under the bloc’s data privacy law, the commission said in a statement posted online.

An LLM, or a large language model, is a vast pool of text including articles, blog posts, essays and other material scraped from online sources that is used to teach the algorithms underpinning generative AI systems.

Under the 27-nation EU’s stringent data privacy law, known as the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, the Irish watchdog acts as the lead regulator for X because its European headquarters is based in Dublin.

The watchdog has the power to impose penalties of up to 20 million euros or 4% of a company's total annual revenue for severe violations.

X did not respond to an email request for comment.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a screen showing part of the company website in this photo taken on Nov. 21, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File)

Credit: AP

OpenAI countersues Elon Musk in legal dispute over ChatGPT maker's business ambitions

Microsoft says it's 'slowing or pausing' some AI data center projects, including $1B plan for Ohio

UK court reveals Apple's fight against government order for backdoor access to encrypted cloud data

The Latest

FILE - People walk their dogs on the beach, with the backdrop of the Redcar steel plant in the background, in Hartlepool, England, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

Credit: AP

UK government recalls Parliament for emergency legislation to save British Steel

6m ago

The Latest: Global tariff battle escalates as China retaliates with 125% tariffs on US goods

10m ago

US stocks climb in shaky trading but the US dollar and government bonds sink as trade-war fears rise

13m ago

Featured

The stock market has be volatile after the Trump administration announced its tariff plan. (Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images)

Credit: Graphic illustration, Philip Robibero/AJC and Getty Images

Stock up or save? What experts say about the economy amid tariff uncertainty

While recession predictions have softened after Trump implemented a 90-day pause on country-specific tariffs, some analysts say the risk still remains.

These are Georgia’s best cities to retire in, according to WalletHub

According to WalletHub, Atlanta is one of the best places to retire in the U.S. for 2025. Much lower down on the list are two other Georgia cities.

Covington Walmart employee kills 2, injures 1 in separate shootings, officials say

A Walmart employee in Covington went on a shooting spree, killing two people and injuring one at separate locations early Friday before being arrested, according to officials.

1h ago