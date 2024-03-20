Nation & World News

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says he's quitting as head of his party and the country

FILE - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar gets out of his car as he goes to meet Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Feb. 5, 2024. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says he will step down as leader of the country as soon as a successor is chosen. Varadkar announced Wednesday he is quitting immediately as head of Fine Gael party, part of Ireland’s coalition government. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

Updated 7 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced Wednesday that he will step down within weeks once a successor is chosen

Varadkar announced Wednesday he is quitting immediately as head of the center-right Fine Gael party, part of Ireland’s coalition government. He’ll be replaced as prime minister after a party leadership contest.

He said his reasons were “both personal and political" and he had no firm future plans. He said he plans to remain in parliament as a backbench lawmaker.

Varadkar, 45, has had two spells as taoiseach, or prime minister — between 2017 and 2020, and again since December 2022 as part of a job-share with Micheál Martin, head of coalition partner Fianna Fáil.

He was the country’s youngest-ever leader when first elected, as well as Ireland’s first openly gay prime minister. Varadkar, whose mother is Irish and father is Indian, was also Ireland’s first biracial taoiseach.

He played a leading role in campaigns to legalize same-sex marriage, approved in a 2015 referendum, and to repeal a ban on abortion, which passed in vote in 2018.

“I’m proud that we have made the country a more equal and more modern place,” Varadkar said in a resignation statement in Dublin.

Varadkar has faced growing discontent within Fine Gael. Ten of the party’s lawmakers, almost a third of the total, have announced they will not run for reelection.

Earlier this month, voters rejected the government's position in referendums on two constitutional amendments. Changes backed by Varadkar that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman's role in the home were resoundingly defeated. The result sparked criticism that the pro-change campaign had been lackluster and confusing.

Varadkar recently returned from Washington, where he met President Joe Biden and other political leaders as part of the Irish prime minister's traditional St. Patrick's Day visit to the United States.

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, right, presents President Joe Biden with a bowl of Shamrocks during a St. Patrick's Day reception in the East Room of the White House, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

FILE - Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar speaks at the EPP Congress in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, March 7, 2024. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar says he will step down as leader of the country as soon as a successor is chosen. Varadkar announced Wednesday he is quitting immediately as head of Fine Gael party, part of Ireland’s coalition government. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru, File)

