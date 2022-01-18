Irish mourn slain 23-year-old teacher who was out jogging

Police said Tuesday they arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder in the case of Ashling Murphy, a musician and teacher whose body was found on the banks of a canal near the town of Tullamore in central Ireland on Jan. 12.

The killing has touched a nerve with many women in Ireland and beyond, because media reports suggested that Murphy was targeted when she was out jogging in the afternoon. Vigils have been held across the European Union country — as well as in cities like London and New York — calling for more to be done to combat violence against women.