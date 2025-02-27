Irina Shayk opens Blumarine show in Milan injecting buzz into creative director David Koma’s debut

MILAN (AP) — Top model Irina Shayk injected buzz into Georgian designer David Koma’s debut as Blumarine's creative director, opening the Fall-Winter 2025-26 preview show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday in a mood-setting, sharply executed, shearling-trimmed coat.

For her second turn, Shayk wore a slinky sheer dress with a deep slit under a matching Navy blue shearling fur. In two looks, she encompassed both the modern, structural tailoring that Kona is best known for, and Blumarine's romantic feminism.

Kona called the tension between the two fashion poles “dark romanticism.”