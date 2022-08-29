ajc logo
X

Iraqi Shiite cleric says he'll retire, sparks fear of unrest

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

National & World News
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
An influential Shiite cleric whose followers have been staging a sit-in outside Iraq’s parliament announced his resignation from politics and the closure of his party offices on Monday

BAGHDAD (AP) — Hundreds of followers of an influential Shiite cleric scaled the cement barriers leading to Iraq's government palace after he announced his resignation from politics on Monday, spurring fears of more volatility amid an unprecedented political crisis.

Shortly after Muqtada al-Sadr announced his “final” retirement from politics, hundreds of his followers rushed to the government palace, the seat of the caretaker government. It was the first time his followers have attempted to breach the palace since thousands of them stormed Iraq's parliament to prevent al-Sadr's rivals from forming a government.

The protesters used ropes to pull down cement barriers leading to the palace gates.

Iraq's military called on the protesters to withdraw immediately from the Green Zone and to practice self-restraint “to prevent clashes or the spilling of Iraqi blood,” according to a statement.

“The security forces affirm their responsibility to protect government institutions, international missions, public and private properties," the statement said.

In a tweet, the cleric said he was withdrawing from politics and ordered the closure of his party offices. It is not the first time al-Sadr has announced his retirement from politics, but many fear it could spur more escalation.

Al-Sadr’s statement on Monday was a reaction to the retirement of Shiite spiritual leader Ayatollah Kadhim al-Haeri, who counts many of al-Sadr’s supporters as followers. The previous day, al-Haeri announced he would be stepping down as a religious authority and called on his followers to support Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, not the Shiite spiritual center in Iraq's holy city of Najaf.

The move was a blow to al-Sadr. In his statement he said al-Haeri's stepping down “was not out fo his own volition.”

Al-Sadr won the largest share of seats in the October elections but failed to form a majority government, leading to what has become one of the worst political crises in Iraq in recent years.

His bloc later resigned from parliament and his supporters last month stormed the parliament building in Baghdad. Al-Sadr has demanded that parliament be dissolved and early elections held.

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Credit: Hadi Mizban

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Credit: Hadi Mizban

Combined ShapeCaption
Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr try to remove concrete barriers in the Green Zone area of Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

Credit: Hadi Mizban

Credit: Hadi Mizban

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr speaks during a press conference in Najaf, Iraq, Feb. 10, 2021. Al-Sadr who's followers have been staging a sit-in outside Iraq's parliament announced his resignation from politics and the closure of his party's offices on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. It is an unexpected plot twist more than four weeks after his supporters stormed the parliament building to prevent his Iran-backed rivals from forming a government. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil, File)

Credit: Anmar Khalil

FILE - Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr speaks during a press conference in Najaf, Iraq, Feb. 10, 2021. Al-Sadr who's followers have been staging a sit-in outside Iraq's parliament announced his resignation from politics and the closure of his party's offices on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. It is an unexpected plot twist more than four weeks after his supporters stormed the parliament building to prevent his Iran-backed rivals from forming a government. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil, File)

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr speaks during a press conference in Najaf, Iraq, Feb. 10, 2021. Al-Sadr who's followers have been staging a sit-in outside Iraq's parliament announced his resignation from politics and the closure of his party's offices on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. It is an unexpected plot twist more than four weeks after his supporters stormed the parliament building to prevent his Iran-backed rivals from forming a government. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil, File)

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Editors' Picks
What a fish fry, a Democratic bash and Ted Cruz tell us about Georgia politics2h ago
7-year-old girl fatally shot during family gathering near Old Fourth Ward
1h ago
T. Dallas Smith reflects as he hands over reins of Atlanta firm
1h ago
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
5h ago
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
5h ago
The Jolt: National Republicans going all-in for Herschel Walker
41m ago
The Latest
Retiring AP reporter chronicles 4 decades covering Congress
10m ago
US markets point to more losses on Fed's inflation stance
11m ago
Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket
23m ago
Featured
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
11h ago
Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket
23m ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top