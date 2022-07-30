ajc logo
X

Iraqi protesters breach parliament building in Baghdad

A protester holds a poster depicting Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on a bridge leading towards the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

Combined ShapeCaption
A protester holds a poster depicting Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on a bridge leading towards the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

National & World News
By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
Throusands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric have breached Iraq's parliament for a second time this week to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of followers of an influential Shiite cleric breached Iraq's parliament on Saturday, the second time in a week, to protest the government formation efforts lead by Iran-backed groups.

Iraqi security forces initially used tear gas and sound bombs to try to repel the demonstrators and caused several injuries witnessed by journalists for The Associated Press. The Health Ministry said it had received 60 injured patients.

An expected parliament session did not take place and there were no lawmakers in the hall.

Heeding the calls of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the demonstrators used ropes to pull down cement barricades leading to the gate of Iraq’s Green Zone. The district houses official buildings and foreign embassies.

Demonstrators then occupied the parliament floor and raised the Iraqi flag and portraits of al-Sadr. It was the second time in the span of three days that the cleric has ordered his followers to stage a sit-in in the Green Zone. The protests are a pressure tactic used by the cleric to derail government formation efforts lead by his political rivals in the Coalition Framework, an alliance of Shiite parties backed by Iran.

Iraq's caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi directed security forces to protect demonstrators and asked them to keep their protest peaceful, according to a statement. Inside the parliament building, the defenses of the security forces grew less intense and many were seen sitting and conversing with demonstrators. '

Some protesters began moving from the parliament toward the Judicial Council building.

“We came today to remove the corrupt political class and prevent them from holding a parliament session, and to prevent the Framework from forming a government,” said Raad Thabet, 41. “We responded to al-Sadr’s call.”

Al-Sadr’s party exited government formation talks in June, giving his rivals in the Coordination Framework alliance the majority they needed to move forward with the process.

Many protesters wore black to mark the days leading to Ashura, which commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Mohamed and one of Shiite Islam’s most important figures. Al-Sadr's messaging to his followers has used the important day in Shiite Islam to kindle protests.

Al-Sadr has used his large grassroots following as leverage against his rivals.

On Wednesday, hundreds of his followers stormed the parliament building after the Framework alliance named Mohammed al-Sudani as their nominee for the premiership and signaled their readiness to form a government despite his threats.

Combined ShapeCaption
A veiled woman protester holds an Iraqi flag as people gather near the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

Credit: Anmar Khalil

A veiled woman protester holds an Iraqi flag as people gather near the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Combined ShapeCaption
A veiled woman protester holds an Iraqi flag as people gather near the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Combined ShapeCaption
Protesters gather a bridge leading to the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Protesters gather a bridge leading to the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Combined ShapeCaption
Protesters gather a bridge leading to the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo/Anmar Khalil)

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Credit: Anmar Khalil

Combined ShapeCaption
Protesters try to remove concrete barriers and cross the bridge towards the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo Ali Abdul Hassan)

Credit: Ali Abdul Hassan

Protesters try to remove concrete barriers and cross the bridge towards the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo Ali Abdul Hassan)

Credit: Ali Abdul Hassan

Combined ShapeCaption
Protesters try to remove concrete barriers and cross the bridge towards the Green Zone area in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, July 30, 2022 — days after hundreds breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday chanting anti-Iran curses in a demonstration against a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties.(AP Photo Ali Abdul Hassan)

Credit: Ali Abdul Hassan

Credit: Ali Abdul Hassan

Editors' Picks
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta18h ago
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
18h ago
Atlanta group implicated in Russian influence scheme
16h ago
‘You expect something’: Braves players trust Alex Anthopoulos at trade deadline
12h ago
‘You expect something’: Braves players trust Alex Anthopoulos at trade deadline
12h ago
Ex-director sues Fulton County Schools, alleging racial discrimination
16h ago
The Latest
UK inquiry urges immediate payouts to tainted-blood victims
17m ago
Red Cross requests access to Ukraine prison after POWS die
35m ago
China announces military exercise opposite Taiwan
51m ago
Featured
4 times Georgians won the Powerball jackpot

Here’s how you can buy lottery tickets without leaving the house
ACC explains how Georgia Tech’s new primary opponents were picked
15h ago
AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top