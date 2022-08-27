Iraqi PM: Political crisis undermining security achievements

“Now, the solution is for all political parties to make concessions for the interests of Iraq and Iraqis,” said al-Kadhimi.

Last week, al-Kadhimi called for a meeting of senior political leaders and party representatives to find a solution. He warned that if “fighting erupts, the shootings will not stop and will remain for years.”

Earlier this month, al-Sadr called on his followers to be ready to hold massive protests all over Iraq but then indefinitely postponed them after Iran-backed groups called for similar rallies the same day, saying he wants to preserve peace and that “Iraqi blood is invaluable” to him.

Iraq has witnessed relative stability since the Islamic State group was largely defeated in the country in 2017. But militants have continued to wage attacks, frequently hitting security forces and military targets with roadside bombs and firing on convoys or checkpoints.

During the rise of IS, when it controlled large parts of Iraq, deadly explosions were common in the oil-rich country.