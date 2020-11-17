Iraqi military says 4 rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone

Frequent attacks targeting the embassy have led Washington to threaten to close its Baghdad diplomatic mission and sparked a diplomatic crisis prior to the U.S. federal election.

In mid-October, Iran-backed militia groups announced they would temporarily halt attacks targeting the American presence in Iraq, including the embassy, on the condition that U.S.-led coalition troops withdraw from the country.

The attack comes after a recent announcement by the Pentagon it would reduce troop levels in Iraq from 3,000 to 2,500.

A planned drawdown has been underway in Iraq for months, with coalition troops withdrawing from several Iraqi bases.