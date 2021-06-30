Iraqi military: Bomb explodes in Baghdad suburb, wounding 15

It was the second time this year that a bomb hit a market in the densely populated neighborhood. In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City. That blast was caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market.

Large bomb attacks, once an almost daily occurrence in Baghdad, have slowed in recent years since IS was defeated in 2017.

But attacks persist. In January, over 30 people were killed in a twin suicide bombing in a busy commercial area in central Baghdad. It was the most deadly bombing in three years to strike Iraq’s capital.

Roadside bombs continue to target primarily Iraqi security forces outside the capital, especially across northern Iraq where IS militants are known to have hideouts.