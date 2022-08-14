Iraqi judiciary says it has no powers to dissolve parliament

“The Supreme Judicial Council does not have the authority to dissolve parliament,” the statement said, adding that its main job is to deal with legal matters and it cannot “interfere in the work of the legislative or executive authorities.”

Even before Sunday’s meeting of the judiciary, it had stated it does not have the constitutional right to dissolve parliament and that only lawmakers can vote to dissolve the legislature. Because the parliament has exceeded the constitutional timeline for forming a new government following the October elections, what happens next is not clear.

Al-Sadr’s political rivals in the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iran-backed parties, said earlier that the parliament would have to convene to dissolve itself. On Friday, supporters of the group demonstrated in Baghdad to protest the occupation of the legislature by al-Sadr’s supporters.

Earlier this month, thousands of al-Sadr’s followers stormed the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses Iraq’s parliament, government buildings and foreign embassies. They overran and occupied the parliament, after which all sessions of the assembly were canceled until further notice. The takeover also effectively halted efforts by the Coordination Framework to try and form the next government after al-Sadr failed to do so.

In their takeover of parliament, al-Sadr’s followers stopped short of overrunning the Supreme Judicial Council building next door — an act that many would consider a coup as the judiciary is the highest legal authority in the country.

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr hold prayer near the parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Al-Sadr's supporters continue their sit-in outside the parliament to demand early elections. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil Combined Shape Caption Supporters of the Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr hold prayer near the parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Al-Sadr's supporters continue their sit-in outside the parliament to demand early elections. (AP Photo/Anmar Khalil) Credit: Anmar Khalil Credit: Anmar Khalil