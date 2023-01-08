ajc logo
X

Iraq reopens Baghdad's Green Zone to ease traffic jams

National & World News
2 hours ago
Iraqi authorities have reopened Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone in an attempt to ease traffic jams in the capital

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi authorities reopened Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday in an attempt to ease traffic jams in the capital after it was closed and reopened several times in recent years.

Starting in the early hours of the day, Iraqi authorities removed checkpoints and opened major roads and tunnels that cut through the zone on the west bank of the Tigris River. Cars will be allowed to pass through the area while trucks will be banned, officials said.

The Green Zone, which houses Iraqi government buildings and the sprawling U.S. Embassy, will be open every day for 14 hours starting at 5 a.m., Maj. Gen. Jassim Yahya told The Associated Press. During that period, Yahya said, “all the Green Zone will be open for the public.”

The 4-square mile (10-square kilometer) zone with its palm trees and monuments has been mostly off limits to the public since the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq to topple President Saddam Hussein. It was opened for the first time in 2019, then closed and opened again several times since.

“The Green Zone has been opened to make it easy for people to reach work on time,” said traffic police Brig. Gen. Muhammad Mahmoud. He added that the opening of the area was ordered by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

In the past, only Iraqis with special security badges could enter the area.

The walled off area surrounded by cement blast walls became a hated symbol of the country’s inequality, fueling the perception among Iraqis that their government is out of touch.

“We have been waiting for a long time for the Green Zone to fully become open,” said Baghdad resident Usama Hassan who works at Baghdad University. “This will make our life easier.”

Credit: Hadi Mizban

Credit: Hadi Mizban

Credit: Hadi Mizban

Credit: Hadi Mizban

Credit: Hadi Mizban

Credit: Hadi Mizban

Credit: Hadi Mizban

Credit: Hadi Mizban

Editors' Picks

Rare College Football Playoff absence for parents of Georgia’s Kirby Smart12h ago

Credit: Billy Schuerman

Mayor: Teacher shot by 6-year-old 'red flag for the country'
16h ago

Credit: Dinesh Joshi

Indian held for unruly behavior with woman on airline flight
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship game: Stetson Bennett older than these NFL QBs

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship game: Stetson Bennett older than these NFL QBs

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Jalen Carter hoping to save his best for last
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Christoph Reichwein

Germany: Iranian detained, suspected of chemical attack plot
14m ago
Boebert's backers urge her to 'tone down the nasty rhetoric'
15m ago
South Africa's ruling ANC party fetes 111th anniversary
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top