Iraq receives bodies of 16 drowned Kurdish migrants

Among the bodies returned Sunday was that of 24-year-old Maryam Nouri, called Baran by her friends and family. She perished during the ill-fated, illicit voyage across the English Channel with hopes of reuniting with her fiancé in Britain. The flimsy boat sank a few miles (kilometers) from the French coast. At least 27 migrants bound for Britain drowned. France's interior minister called it the biggest migration tragedy involving the crossing to date.

Other bodies included those of Shakar Ali, Sarkawt Pirot and Avrasiya Ahmad, who came from the Ranya district of the Sulaymaniyah governorate in the Kurdish-run region of Iraq.

Hundreds of family members and friends attended a ceremony in the town to pay their last respects.

Relatives said the three had tried to make it to a better life in Europe as they had been unable to find employment in Iraq.

Shakar Ali “graduated from the oil department in geology college, which is a much needed department for this country. But unfortunately, after many attempts - and we even paid money to people to get him a job, but he couldn’t get one," said his brother, Haval Ali.

"Many of his colleagues, those with connections, got jobs, except my brother... so he decided to migrate abroad.”