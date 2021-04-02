Iraq judge who presided over Saddam's trial dies of COVID-19

Oreibi, a Shiite, replaced Judge Abdullah al-Amiri, who was removed amid accusations he was too soft on Saddam during the trial. Oreibi tolerated very few disruptions from Saddam and his co-defendants during the trial — even throwing the deposed Iraqi leader out of the courtroom several times amid fiery exchanges between them.

In one session, after a shouting match between them, he ordered Saddam held in solitary confinement for several days.

The statement from the judicial council lauded Oreibi for his what it said was courage in handling the trial of Saddam and the former regime.

“He remains immortal in the hearts of Iraqis in general and the judges in particular,” it said.