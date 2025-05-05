Iran's top diplomat is in Pakistan to mediate in escalation with India over deadly Kashmir attack

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Iran's foreign minister was in Pakistan on Monday to try and mediate in the escalation between Islamabad and New Delhi after last month's deadly attack on tourists in the Indian-controlled section of Kashmir.

The visit by Abbas Araghchi was the first by a foreign dignitary since tensions flared in the wake of a deadly attack on tourists in the disputed Kashmir region, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said. The visit comes just days after Tehran offered to help ease tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Araghchi was welcomed by senior Pakistani officials after landing at an airport near Islamabad. He is to meet his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, as well as President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the ministry said. It gave no further details.