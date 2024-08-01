Nation & World News

Iran’s supreme leader prays over the coffin of Hamas leader Haniyeh, whose killing risks a wider war

Iran’s supreme leader and Palestinian militia representatives have prayed over the coffin of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who were killed in a shocking assassination blamed on Israel that risked escalating into an all-out regional war
Iranian protesters attend a demonstration to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as they hold his posters with signs which read in Arabic: "Congratulations Haniyeh!" at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

53 minutes ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's supreme leader and representatives of Palestinian militias he backs prayed Thursday over the coffins of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard who were killed in a shocking assassination blamed on Israel that risked escalating into an all-out regional war.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed over Haniyeh’s coffin at Tehran University while Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian stood next to him. State television later showed the coffins placed in a truck and moved on the street toward Azadi Square in Tehran and people throwing flowers at them.

After the funeral services in Tehran, Haniyeh's remains are to be transferred to Qatar for burial Friday.

Haniyeh came to Tehran to attend the inauguration of Pezeshkian. Associated Press photos showed the Hamas leader seated alongside leaders from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group and Hezbollah, and Iranian media showed him and Pezeshkian hugging. Haniyeh had met earlier with Khamenei.

Hours later, he was killed in an airstrike that hit a residence Haniyeh uses in Tehran. Iranian authorities said the attack is under investigation but haven't provided details.

Israel had pledged to kill Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders over the group's Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel that sparked the war in Gaza. The strike came just hours after Israel targeted a top commander in Iran's ally Hezbollah in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Iran supports Hamas, as well as Hezbollah and other Palestinian militant groups fighting Israel in Gaza.

During Pezeshkian’s inauguration ceremony, in his speech, he spoke in support of Palestinians, saying “Iran demands a world where no Palestinian child’s dreams are buried under the rubble of their home.”

“We are seeking a world where the proud people of Palestine are freed from occupation, oppression and imprisonment and genocide,” Pezeshkian said.

Bitter regional rivals, Israel and Iran risked plunging into war earlier this year when Israel hit Iran's embassy in Damascus in April. Iran retaliated, and Israel countered in an unprecedented exchange of strikes on each other's soil, but international efforts succeeded in containing that cycle before it spun out of control.

Iranian protesters wave Iranian, Palestinian and Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group flags in a demonstration to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh as a huge portrait of him is seen on a wall at background, at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iranian workers install a huge banner on a wall showing a portrait of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and the Dome of Rock Mosque at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound of Jerusalem at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iranian protesters hold posters of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a demonstration to condemn killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, at Felestin Sq. in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

A protester weeps as the others hold an anti-Israeli placard and a poster of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a demonstration to condemn killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, at Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

