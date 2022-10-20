Iran's Olympic chief claims no punishment coming for climber

Khosravi Vafa said he discussed Rekabi with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Seoul. Khosravi Vafa said he spoke to Rekabi as well.

“I talked to her and told her that you definitely are very talented in sports and you should continue down this path to maybe qualify for the Paris Olympics and you’ll be fully supported by the Iranian Olympic committee,” he added in remarks made in Farsi.

The International Olympic Committee described Rekabi on Wednesday as having “returned to Iran safely and with her family.”

Khosravi Vafa, however, described Rekabi as being “a guest at Iran’s Olympic committee hotel for one day, along with her family.” It wasn't clear if Rekabi had a choice over the stay. A later image published by Iranian state media showed her in a meeting hours after returning to Tehran in the same black baseball cap and hoodie she wore after her flights.

Khosravi Vafa said Rekabi would return to her hometown Thursday.

Rekabi's decision not to wear the hijab was seized upon by demonstrators who have protested for weeks in the Islamic Republic. Hundreds of people gathered outside Imam Khomeini International Airport for her arrival and cheered a woman they called “Elnaz the Champion” and saw as an inspiration for their continued protests.

When asked whether he discussed the issue with Iranian delegates, Robin Mitchell, a Fijian sports official who was elected the new president of the Association of National Olympic Committees at the assembly on Thursday, said they had not spoken and indicated he wasn’t aware the Iranians were at the meetings.

Khosravi Vafa didn’t specifically address suspicions that Iranian authorities confiscated Rekabi’s passport after the event in Seoul and forced her to leave early.

Iran has been swept by nationwide protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing.

The demonstrations, which have prompted women to remove their hijabs in public, have drawn school-age children, oil workers and others to the streets and represent the most serious challenge to Iran’s theocracy since the mass protests surrounding its disputed 2009 presidential election.

Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

