Iran's hard-line parliament approves all members of president's Cabinet, first time since 2001

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's hard-line parliament on Wednesday approved all members of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian's Cabinet, the first time in over two decades a leader has been able to get all of his officials through the body.

All 19 officials won approval in an afternoon vote, the first time that's happened in Iran since 2001.

Among those officials is Abbas Araghchi, 61, a career diplomat who will be Iran’s new foreign minister.