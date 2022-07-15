Iran's envoy protests Swedish war crime verdict for Iranian

In an email to The Associated Press on Friday, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said “Iran has in various ways expressed its dissatisfaction with the trial and the verdict against Nouri.”

“Swedish prosecutors and courts are independent and autonomous,” it said, adding that the court had made “an independent examination of the case.” The verdict can be appealed, which Noury's lawyers said they wanted to do.

Throughout the trial, Noury denied wrongdoing.

The verdict comes at a tense time for ties between Stockholm and Tehran. A number of Europeans were detained in Iran in recent months, including a Swedish tourist, two French citizens, a Polish scientist and others.

The detentions aroused concerns that Iran hoped to leverage the prisoners as bargaining chips to pressure the United States and European nations to grant the sanctions relief it received under its tattered 2015 nuclear accord.

Noury was arrested in November 2019 when he arrived in Stockholm on a tourist trip.