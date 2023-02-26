Iran's currency hits new low amid anti-government protests

Traders in Tehran were exchanging the rial at around 600,000 to the dollar on Sunday, after the currency plunged further from 500,000 rials for $1 on Wednesday.

Iran’s currency was trading at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of the 2015 nuclear accord that lifted international sanctions on Tehran in exchange for tight controls on Iran’s nuclear program. It was trading at 100 rials to the dollar in 1979 when the Islamic Revolution the West-back monarchy of Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.