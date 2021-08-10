Iranian stands trial in Sweden for 1980s war crimes, murder

Due to that order, a large number of prisoners were executed in the Gohardasht prison between July 30 and Aug. 16, 1988, the prosecutors in Sweden said.

“Along with other perpetrators in the prison, (Noury) participated in mass executions and is suspected of having intentionally deprived the lives of a very large number of prisoners who sympathized with the Mujahedeen.”

As for the murder charge, Swedish prosecutors said Noury is suspected of “intentionally killing, together with other perpetrators, a large number of prisoners who sympathized with various left-wing groups and who were regarded as apostates." Under the Swedish Penal Code, these are not considered to be related to an armed conflict and so the charge is different, the prosecution said.

A large number of these prisoners were executed between Aug. 27 and Sept. 6, 1988, in the Gohardasht prison.

Hamid was arrested in November 2019 when he arrived in Stockholm, the Swedish capital, and has been held in custody since then.

___

Jon Gambrell contributed to this report from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.