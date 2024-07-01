Nation & World News

Iranian presidential candidates accuse each other of having no plan or experience ahead of runoff

Iran’s two presidential candidates are accusing each other of having no solution for the country’s problems ahead of Friday’s runoff election aimed at choosing a successor for the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died last month in a helicopter crash
In this picture made available by Iranian state-run TV, IRIB, reformist candidate for the presidential election Masoud Pezeshkian arrives for his debate with the hard-line candidate Saeed Jalili at the TV studio in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/IRIB via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this picture made available by Iranian state-run TV, IRIB, reformist candidate for the presidential election Masoud Pezeshkian arrives for his debate with the hard-line candidate Saeed Jalili at the TV studio in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/IRIB via AP)
Updated 34 minutes ago

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's presidential candidates on Monday accused each other of having no solution for the country's problems ahead of Friday's runoff election aimed at choosing a successor for the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who died last month in a helicopter crash.

During a more than two-hour debate on public TV, reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian attacked his competitor, Saeed Jalili, a hard-line former nuclear negotiator, for his lack of experience, saying: “Tell me, what single company have you ever managed to make you capable of running the country?

Jalili, who is known as the “Living Martyr” after losing a leg in the 1980s Iran-Iraq war and is famous among Western diplomats for his haranguing lectures and hard-line stances, defended himself highlighting his career and several positions held, including that of top nuclear negotiator.

Pezeshkian further questioned his opponent on what plans he would have for reaching a nuclear deal, with Jalili responding he would approach it "based on strength not weakness,” without providing details.

Jalili accused Pezeshkian of having no plans for managing the country, saying his presidency would drive the country to a "backward position," as it was under relatively moderate former President Hassan Rouhani (2013-2021). Rouhani struck a nuclear deal with world powers that capped Iran's uranium enrichment in return to lifting sanctions but later, in 2018, President Trump pulled the U.S. out from the landmark deal abruptly restoring harsh sanctions on Iran.

Jalili said that “with the support of people,” Iran would achieve an economic growth of 8% a year, a promise Pezeshkian mocked, saying authorities should be allowed to “execute him if he failed” to deliver on it.

Iran must implement "a dynamic foreign policy” if it wants to have a successful economy, Jalili said, adding that it should not be limited to those nations that it has a problem with — a reference to the U.S. and the western world. Instead, he said, "Iran should look to the other 200 nations in the world where “foreign relations should be improved."

Pezeshkian said his foreign policy will be based on “engagement with the world" including engaging in "negotiations for lifting sanctions.”

Both sides promised to address the problems of the country's poor, workers, women, ethnic groups and religious minorities, and vowed to provide better and faster internet — a plea to a younger generation that showed apathy during Friday's vote.

Pezeshkian and Jalili also said the low turnout in the first round — the lowest-ever poll turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history — should be probed.

“It is not acceptable that some 60 percent (of voters) did not cast a ballot,” said Pezeshkian.

The candidates will face Tuesday in a second and last debate.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of global elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/global-elections/

In this picture made available by Iranian state-run TV, IRIB, candidate for the presidential election Saeed Jalili, a hard-line former Iranian top nuclear negotiator, arrives for his debate with the reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian at the TV studio in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/IRIB via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this picture made available by Iranian state-run TV, IRIB, reformist candidate for the presidential election Masoud Pezeshkian speaks in his debate with the hard-line candidate Saeed Jalili at the TV studio in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/IRIB via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this picture made available by Iranian state-run TV, IRIB, candidate for the presidential election Saeed Jalili, a hard-line former Iranian top nuclear negotiator, speaks in a debate with the reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian at the TV studio in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 1, 2024. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/IRIB via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this picture made available by Iranian state-run TV, IRIB, reformist candidate for the presidential election Masoud Pezeshkian, right, speaks in his debate with the hard-line candidate Saeed Jalili at the TV studio in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 1, 2024. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/IRIB via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this picture made available by Iranian state-run TV, IRIB, candidate for the presidential election Saeed Jalili, a hard-line former Iranian top nuclear negotiator, arrives for his debate with the reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian at the TV studio in Tehran, Iran, Monday, June 1, 2024. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/IRIB via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this picture made available by Iranian state-run TV, IRIB, candidate for the presidential election Saeed Jalili, left, a hard-line former Iranian top nuclear negotiator, and reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian shake hands after the conclusion their debate at the TV studio in Tehran, Iran, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/IRIB via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

5 members of metro Atlanta family killed in small plane crash

Credit: Michael A. Schwarz

Top item at fundraiser? $1 million for Jimmy Carter’s old art tools, print

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

After weeklong search, Georgia firefighters found dead in Tennessee

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: video

OPINION
Readers’ reactions to AJC editorial calling on Biden to pass the torch

Credit: Courtesy Gensler

Centennial Yards starting entertainment district, limits Gulch parking
The Latest
Supreme Court rules ex-presidents have broad immunity, dimming chance of a pre-election...
10m ago
Hurricane Beryl razes southeast Caribbean as a record-breaking Category 4 storm
10m ago
Celtics star Jayson Tatum agrees to 5-year, $314 million supermax extension, AP source...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

The Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular