X

Iranian president meets Palestinian officials in Syria

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ALBERT AJI and BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press
2 hours ago
A Palestinian official says Iran’s president has met with senior Palestinian officials in Damascus and expressed his country’s support to them

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iran’s president met senior Palestinian officials in Damascus and expressed his country’s support to them Thursday as Tehran and Syria signed a series of agreements.

Damascus-based Palestinian official Khaled Abdul-Majid told The Associated Press that the delegation briefed Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi on the situation in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza Strip.

Iran has been a main backer of some Palestinian factions supplying them with weapons and money.

“The Palestinian leaders thanked Iran for its support to the resistance and the Palestinian cause,” Abdul-Majid, who attended the talks, said after the meeting. He added that Raisi confirmed to the Palestinian officials, including top leaders from the militant groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, that Iran will continue supporting the Palestinians.

Raisi began a two-day visit to Syria during which the two countries signed a series of long-term cooperation agreements on oil and other sectors to bolster economic ties between the two allies. Raisi held talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad and visited holy shrines for Shiite Muslims near the capital Damascus.

Tehran has been a main backer of Assad’s government since a 2011 uprising turned into full-blown civil war and has played an instrumental role in turning the tide of the conflict in his favor.

Iran has sent scores of military advisers and thousands of Iran-backed fighters from around the Middle East to Syria to fight on Assad’s side. Tehran has also been an economic lifeline for Assad, sending fuel and credit lines worth billions of dollars.

Syrian government forces have regained control of large parts of the country in recent years, with the help of its two main allies — Russia and Iran.

With Arab governments that once advocated Assad’s downfall now slowly making amends with Damascus, Iran appears to be hoping to reap the rewards for its decades-long support of the Syrian president with investment and economic opportunities to help alleviate its own ailing economy.

Syrian state media said Raisi and Assad signed agreements and memorandums of understanding related to several sectors, including oil, agriculture, railways and free trade zones.

Iran’s state-owned railway company has long aspired to expand its network through neighboring Iraq and Syria, linking it to the Syrian port of Latakia on the Mediterranean Sea to boost trade. Syria’s opposition and Tehran critics see this as another Iran attempt at growing its political influence.

The deals are important also for Syria, whose economy has hit an all-time low over the past decade, with spiraling inflation, a currency plunge and rampant power cuts.

The last Iranian president to visit Syria was President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2010.

____

Mroue reported from Beirut.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation 2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Warnock pushed for gun control an hour before Atlanta shooting
56m ago

Credit: AP

Marcell Ozuna highlights Braves win marred by injuries
7h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
14h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
14h ago

Credit: Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services

Man rescued after falling from parking deck at The Battery
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ukraine's Zelenskyy convinced Putin will face court justice
10m ago
Police arrest suspect in Atlanta shooting; 1 dead, 4 wounded
15m ago
What to know about King Charles III’s coronation
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
2h ago
Security cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown Atlanta suspect
8h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top