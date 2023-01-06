Iranian drone maker sanctioned for supplying Moscow

At a U.N. Security Council meeting in December, Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said drones were not transferred to Russia for use in Ukraine, saying "the misinformation campaign and baseless allegations … serve no purpose other than to divert attention from Western states' transfer of massive amounts of advanced, sophisticated weaponry to Ukraine in order to prolong the conflict."

In November, Iran's foreign minister acknowledged that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine, which has seen the Iranian-made drones divebombing Kyiv.

The U.S. administration, however, said in December that Iran sold hundreds of attack drones to Russia over the summer and in turn Russia is moving to provide advanced military assistance to Iran, including air defense systems, helicopters and fighter jets.

“The Kremlin’s reliance on suppliers of last resort like Iran shows their desperation in the face of brave Ukrainian resistance and the success of our global coalition in disrupting Russian military supply chains and denying them the inputs they need to replace weapons lost on the battlefield," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.