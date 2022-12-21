Iranian authorities say 2 killed, 2 arrested after attack

IRNA, Iran’s official state news agency, said the two suspects killed were among the perpetrators of the market shooting in the Iranian city of Izeh last month. The report said two others accused of being involved in the attack were arrested in the same operation, led by the Revolutionary Guard and the Country's Intelligence Ministry.

Iranian authorities provided no further details about when the operation took place. They offered no evidence that the four men were involved in the attack. News of the security operation was first announced by Iran's Revolutionary Guard in a statement published on Tuesday.