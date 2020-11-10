Iran to impose business curfew in capital as virus surges

Restaurants and nonessential businesses in Tehran were ordered to close at 6 p.m. for one month, to keep hospitals from becoming overwhelmed and to slow the worsening outbreak, which has killed more than 38,000 — the highest toll in the Middle East. Iran has set single-day death records 10 times over the past month, a sign of how quickly the virus is spreading.

The announcement of new limits on Tehran's bustling cafes and shops, the strictest since a brief nationwide business shutdown in April, reflects the growing sense of urgency among officials. In a first, Iranians' phones lit up on Monday with a personal appeal from Saeed Namaki, the health minister.