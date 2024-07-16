Iran threat prompted increased protection of Trump, Saturday attack appears unrelated, officials say

Breaking: The backlash against the Georgia election board action is growing
By COLLEEN LONG and AAMER MADHANI – Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A threat from Iran prompted the U.S. Secret Service to boost protection around Donald Trump before Saturday's attempted assassination of the former president, though it appears unrelated to the rally attack, according to two U.S. officials.

Upon learning of the threat, the Biden administration reached out to senior officials at the Secret Service to make them aware, the officials said, adding it was shared with the lead agent on Trump's protection detail and the Trump campaign. That prompted the agency to surge resources and assets. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence matters.

The additional resources did not prevent Saturday's attack at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania that left Trump injured to the ear, killed one rallygoer and severely injured two more when a 20-year-old with an AR-style rifle opened fire from a nearby rooftop.

“As we have said many times, we have been tracking Iranian threats against former Trump administration officials for years, dating back to the last administration," said National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson. “These threats arise from Iran’s desire to seek revenge for the killing of Qassem Soleimani. We consider this a national and homeland security matter of the highest priority.”

Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani, who led the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's Quds Force, in 2020.

“At this time, law enforcement has reported that their investigation has not identified ties between the shooter and any accomplice or co-conspirator, foreign or domestic,” Watson added.

Federal law enforcement officials were also warning of possible copycat attacks or election-related retaliation after the attempt on Trump’s life, as a visibly stronger security detail surrounded President Joe Biden, and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. received Secret Service protection.

Presidents — and presidential candidates — are always the subject of threats, but rhetoric online following the Saturday attack at a rally in Pennsylvania has been particularly concerning, "given that individuals in some online communities have threatened, encouraged, or referenced acts of violence in response to the attempted assassination," according to a joint intelligence bulletin by Homeland Security and FBI and obtained by The Associated Press.

