ajc logo
X

Iran sentences Belgian aid worker to 40 years, lashes

National & World News
42 minutes ago
Iran has sentenced a Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage charges in a closed-door trial

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has sentenced a Belgian aid worker to 40 years in prison and 74 lashes after convicting him of espionage charges in a closed-door trial, state media reported Tuesday.

The website of Iran’s judiciary said a Revolutionary Court sentenced 41-year-old Olivier Vandecasteele to 12.5 years in prison for espionage, 12.5 years for collaboration with hostile governments and 12.5 years for money laundering. He was also fined $1 million and sentenced to 2.5 years for currency smuggling.

It's unclear if the charges are related to anti-government protests that have convulsed Iran for the last four months, which Iranian authorities have blamed on foreign powers, without providing evidence. The protests began after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for allegedly violating Iran's strict Islamic dress code.

Iran has detained a number of foreigners and dual nationals over the years, often sentencing them after secretive trials in which rights groups say they are denied due process. Critics accuse Iran of using such prisoners as bargaining chips with the West, something Iranian officials deny.

Under Iranian law, Vandecasteele would would be eligible for release after 12.5 years. The judiciary website said the verdicts can be appealed.

Vandecasteele's family said last month that he has been detained in an Iranian prison for months and has been on hunger strike. They said he was deprived of access to a lawyer of his choice and is suffering from serious health problems.

Belgium has urged its nationals to leave Iran, warning that they face the risk of arbitrary arrest or unfair trial.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DeKalb school board approves $41 million in teacher, staff bonuses3h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Another parade planned for national champion Bulldogs
10h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta councilman’s proposal aims to reduce car traffic in the Beltline
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta councilman’s proposal aims to reduce car traffic in the Beltline
2h ago

Credit: AJC ePaper

2 Good! Coverage of the Georgia national championship in Tuesday ePaper
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alexey Danichev

Armenia cancels military drills, widening rift with Moscow
9m ago
Netflix tennis docuseries ‘Break Point’ short on surprises
13m ago
The Golden Globes return Tuesday in a 1-year audition
17m ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
8h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
10h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top