Iran sends a hip-hop artist who rapped about hijab protests back to jail

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran sent a popular rapper back to jail less that two weeks after his release from prison on bail, an Iranian news website reported Thursday.

Mizanonline.ir, an online news outlet affiliated with Iran’s judiciary, said authorities arrested Toomaj Salehi on a new charge of “spreading lies and violation of public opinion.”

Salehi was released from prison in mid-November after spending more than a year in custody on charges that his supporters said were based on the hip-hop artist's music and participation in the protests that broke out in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22. Amini died in the custody of the country's morality police after being detained for wearing her hijab too loosely.