ajc logo
X

Iran says it enriches uranium to 60% purity at Fordo site

National & World News
Updated 1 minute ago
Iran says it has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at its underground Fordo nuclear plant,

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has begun producing enriched uranium at 60% purity at the country's underground Fordo nuclear plant, official media reported Tuesday, describing it as a response to a resolution by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog.

The increased enrichment, reported by the official news agency IRNA, was seen as a significant addition to the country's nuclear program.

Enrichment to 60% purity is one short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%. Nonproliferation experts have warned in recent months that Iran now has enough 60%-enriched uranium to reprocess into fuel for at least one nuclear bomb.

Iran is already enriching to 60% purity at its Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran. Fordo is some 100 kilometers (62 miles) south of the capital of Tehran.

IRNA did not give details on the amount of the enriched uranium being produced.

On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, said his country took the steps in reaction to what he said was a resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog. Officials did not elaborate.

Earlier this month, the IAEA said it believes that Iran has further increased its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. As recently as last week, the agency criticized Tehran for continuing to bar the agency’s officials from accessing or monitoring Iranian nuclear sites.

A separate report said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi is “seriously concerned” that Iran has still not engaged on the agency’s probe into man-made uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in the country. The issue has become a key sticking point in the talks for a renewed nuclear deal.

It has been nearly two years since IAEA officials have had full access to monitor Iran’s nuclear sites, and five months since the surveillance equipment was removed.

The IAEA’s assessment came as efforts to revive Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which eased sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program, have stalled.

The United States unilaterally pulled out of the nuclear deal — formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — in 2018, under then-President Donald Trump. It reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to start backing away from the deal’s terms.

Editors' Picks

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case5h ago

Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office / Channel 2 Action News

Life in prison without parole for man who ran over Douglas County grandmother
6h ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

BREAKING: Saturday voting upheld in Georgia U.S. Senate runoff
9h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman arrested after man found shot to death on Duluth cul-de-sac
12h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman arrested after man found shot to death on Duluth cul-de-sac
12h ago

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Joel C Ryan

Taylor Swift ticket trouble could drive political engagement
25m ago
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
30m ago
Rage and sadness as Colorado club shooting victims honored
49m ago
Featured

Credit: Jack Dempsey

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
5h ago
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top