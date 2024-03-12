BreakingNews
Election day voting begins for Georgia presidential primary
Nation & World News

Iran, Russia and China show off their ships in a joint naval drill in the Gulf of Oman

China, Iran and Russia have begun a joint naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, a crucial waterway near the mouth of the Persian Gulf
In this photo provided Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by the Iranian Army, an Iranian military boat patrols as a warship enters the Iranian waters prior to start of a joint naval drill of Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean. Iran has stepped up its military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow in response to regional tensions with the United States, including by supplying military drones to Russia before the European nation invaded Ukraine in 2022. (Iranian Army via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this photo provided Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by the Iranian Army, an Iranian military boat patrols as a warship enters the Iranian waters prior to start of a joint naval drill of Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean. Iran has stepped up its military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow in response to regional tensions with the United States, including by supplying military drones to Russia before the European nation invaded Ukraine in 2022. (Iranian Army via AP)
Updated 22 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — China, Iran and Russia have begun a joint naval drill in the Gulf of Oman, a crucial waterway near the mouth of the Persian Gulf, officials said Tuesday.

Footage aired by Chinese state television and a video released by the Russian navy showed the ongoing drill, known as “Marine Security Belt 2024.”

China sent the guided-missile destroyer Urumqi and the guided-missile frigate Linyi to the exercise. Russia's forces are being led by the Varyag, a Slava-class cruiser.

More than 20 ships, support vessels and combat boats from the three countries, as well as naval helicopters, are involved in the exercise.

A report by Iranian state television quoted the drill’s spokesperson, Adm. Mostafa Tajaddini, as saying the drill will take place in 17,000 square kilometers (6,600 square miles) of water.

Tajaddini added that the three nations' drill — their fourth since 2019 — was also meant to improve trade, confront "piracy and terrorism, support to humanitarian activities and the exchange of information in the field of rescue," among other goals.

Iran has stepped up its military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow in response to regional tensions with the United States, including due to supplying military drones to Russia now being used in Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan and South Africa are observers of the drill.

The Gulf of Oman has seen a series of attacks since 2019 that the U.S. has blamed on Iran, as well as ship seizures by Tehran, since the collapse of its nuclear deal with world powers. A fifth of all oil traded passes through the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf's narrow mouth.

In this photo provided Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by the Iranian Army, warships enter the Iranian waters prior to the start of a joint naval drill of Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean. Iran has stepped up its military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow in response to regional tensions with the United States, including by supplying military drones to Russia before the European nation invaded Ukraine in 2022. (Iranian Army via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by the Iranian Army, warships enter the Iranian waters prior to the start of a joint naval drill of Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean. Iran has stepped up its military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow in response to regional tensions with the United States, including by supplying military drones to Russia before the European nation invaded Ukraine in 2022. (Iranian Army via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by the Iranian Army, warships enter the Iranian waters prior to the start of a joint naval drill of Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean. Iran has stepped up its military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow in response to regional tensions with the United States, including by supplying military drones to Russia before the European nation invaded Ukraine in 2022. (Iranian Army via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by the Iranian Army, a catamaran moves in the Iranian waters prior to the start of a joint naval drill of Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean. Iran has stepped up its military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow in response to regional tensions with the United States, including by supplying military drones to Russia before the European nation invaded Ukraine in 2022. (Iranian Army via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In this photo provided Tuesday, March 12, 2024, by the Iranian Army, a military ship moves in the Iranian waters prior to the start of a joint naval drill of Iran, Russia and China in the Indian Ocean. Iran has stepped up its military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow in response to regional tensions with the United States, including by supplying military drones to Russia before the European nation invaded Ukraine in 2022. (Iranian Army via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - In this image made from video provide by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on March 18, 2023, warships are seen during Russia, China and Iran joint naval exercise in the Arabian Sea. Iran will begin a joint naval drill with Russia and China in the northern part of the Indian Ocean, state media reported Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

BREAKING
Election day voting begins for Georgia presidential primary1h ago

‘Anti-immigrant’: Latino advocates slam bill passed by Georgia House after UGA killing
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia makes final push to close troubled senior care home
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Some Georgia senators look to punish Rivian for pausing $5B plant
15h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Some Georgia senators look to punish Rivian for pausing $5B plant
15h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Senate leaders say House speaker’s property tax plan doesn’t do much
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Germany launches bidding for carbon contracts to support climate-friendly industrial...
2m ago
Biden says he never meant to keep classified documents. Hur stands by report on...
3m ago
Letter carrier robberies continue as the US Postal Service, union and lawmakers seek...
4m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide