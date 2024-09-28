Nation & World News

Iran Revolutionary Guard general died in Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah leader, reports say

A prominent general in Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard died in an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut
A fire burns at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A fire burns at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
By JON GAMBRELL – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent general in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard died in an Israeli airstrike that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut, Iranian media reported Saturday.

The killing of Gen. Abbas Nilforushan marks the latest casualty suffered by Iran as the nearly yearlong Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip teeters on the edge of becoming a regional conflict. His death further ratchets up pressure on Iran to respond, even as Tehran has signaled in recent months that it wants to negotiate with the West over sanctions crushing its economy.

Nilforushan, 58, was killed Friday in the strike in Lebanon that killed Nasrallah, the state-owned Tehran Times reported. Ahmad Reza Pour Khaghan, the deputy head of Iran’s judiciary, also confirmed Nilforushan's death, describing him as a “guest to the people of Lebanon," the state-run IRNA news agency said.

Khaghan also reportedly said that Iran had the right to retaliate under international law.

The U.S. Treasury had identified Nilforushan as the deputy commander for operations in the Guard. It sanctioned him in 2022 and said he had led an organization “directly in charge of protest suppression.” Those sanctions came amid the monthslong protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly not wearing her headscarf, or hijab, to the liking of police.

Nilforushan also served in Syria, backing President Bashar Assad in his country’s decades-long war that grew out of the 2011 Arab Spring. Like many of his colleagues, he began his military career in the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.

In 2020, Iranian state television called him a “comrade” of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of its expeditionary Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in Baghdad that year.

___

Associated Press writer Nasser Karimi in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike28m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hassan Nasrallah, longtime leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, is killed by his archenemy...54m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Who is longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Iran's president accuses Israel of seeking wider Mideast war and laying 'traps' to lead...
The Latest
Dozens dead and millions without power after Helene's deadly march across southeastern US6m ago
Haaland finally kept scoreless in Premier League as Man City held to a 1-1 draw at...22m ago
Urban communities that lack shade sizzle when it's hot. Trees are a climate change...23m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents