Iran hard-liners target sole moderate in presidential debate

The deal “would not be executed by you, it needs a powerful government to do this,” Raisi said.

The election Friday will see voters pick a candidate to replace Rouhani, who is term limited from running again. The vote comes amid tensions with the West as negotiations continue to try and resuscitate the nuclear deal, which saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The structure of the previous two debates — having candidates answer questions selected at random from large fish bowls — largely prevented aspirants from uniformly offering their opinions. Apparently acknowledging public unhappiness with that, the moderator gave the candidates all the same question this time.

The debate later took on the pattern of the previous ones, with hard-liners focusing their criticism on Hemmati as a stand-in for Rouhani. Hard-liner Alireza Zakani went as far to accuse Hemmati of committing a “huge treason” by sharing financial information to the International Monetary Fund. Hard-line former Revolutionary Guard chief Mohsen Rezaei described the Rouhani government as being run by “infiltrators.”

Hemmati, who raised eyebrows in recent days after telling The Associated Press in an interview he'd be potentially willing to speak with President Joe Biden, said his government would not view Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as enemies. He also warned that without deals with the wider world, Iran's economy would see no growth.

“What will happen if the hard-liners have power?" Hemmati asked. "I tell you there is going to be more sanctions with global consensus.”

In this picture made available by Young Journalists Club, YJC, the leading presidential candidate for June 18, elections Ebrahim Raisi attends the second debate of the candidates, at a state-run TV studio in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Iran's seven presidential candidates on Tuesday put all the problems of the Islamic Republic squarely on the shoulders of the one man who wasn't there to defend himself: Outgoing President Hassan Rouhani. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/ Young Journalists Club, YJC via AP) Credit: Morteza Fakhri Nezhad Credit: Morteza Fakhri Nezhad