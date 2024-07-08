Nation & World News

Iran detains an outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini's death

An outspoken Iranian lawyer who has publicly criticized how the government handled the 2022 protests has been arrested
Iranian lawyer Mohsen Borhani speaks during a campaign rally of the reformist candidate for the presidential election Masoud Pezeshkian, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Borhani, an outspoken lawyer who has publicly criticized how the government handled the 2022 protests has been arrested, state media reported Sunday. The arrest came a day after reformist president Masoud Pezeshkian was elected to lead the country. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iranian lawyer Mohsen Borhani speaks during a campaign rally of the reformist candidate for the presidential election Masoud Pezeshkian, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Borhani, an outspoken lawyer who has publicly criticized how the government handled the 2022 protests has been arrested, state media reported Sunday. The arrest came a day after reformist president Masoud Pezeshkian was elected to lead the country. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
11 hours ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An outspoken Iranian lawyer who has publicly criticized how the government handled the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini has been arrested, state media reported Sunday.

The unrest followed the death of the 22-year-old detained by the police for allegedly not properly wearing her mandatory hijab. The massive protests quickly escalated into calls to overthrow Iran’s four-decade Islamic theocracy.

The judiciary’s Mizan news agency said Sunday that Mohsen Borhani had been previously sentenced but did not give further details on his case or jail time.

Borhani, also a university professor, became popular on social media for his critical views of the Iranian government during the 2022 demonstrations that shook the Islamic Republic and sparked a security crackdown that killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained. U.N. investigators said Iran was responsible for the physical violence that led to Amini's death.

The lawyer's arrest came a day after reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian was elected to lead the country.

Pezeshkian promised to ease enforcement of the country’s mandatory headscarf law and reach out to the West after years of sanctions and protests squeezing the Islamic Republic.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Taylor Croft

Park service plans to limit access to Kennesaw Mountain for cars and bikes

Credit: Phil Skinner

Man drowns in Lake Rabun during July 4th weekend

Credit: AP

Braves players Reynaldo Lopez, Chris Sale, Marcell Ozuna are All-Star Game bound

Credit: Photo by Curtis Compton/staff

There’s a renewed push on Ossabaw Island to find and preserve Georgia coast history

Credit: Photo by Curtis Compton/staff

There’s a renewed push on Ossabaw Island to find and preserve Georgia coast history

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: The frustration of multiple presidential road closures
The Latest

Credit: AP

June sizzles to 13th straight monthly heat record. String may end soon, but dangerous...
8m ago
Tokyo Gov. Koike wins a third four-year term as head of Japan's influential capital
23m ago
Bronny James scratched from Lakers' 2nd California Classic game because of swelling in...
33m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Biden faces a volatile stretch as the first lady heads to Georgia
Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back