Iran-backed hackers accused of targeting critical US sectors

Once rapport is built and a malicious link is sent, the Iranians are extra pushy at trying to get their victims to click on it, said James Elliott, a member of the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center.

“These guys are the biggest pain in the rear. Every two hours they’re sending an email,” Elliott said at the Cyberwarcon cybersecurity conference Tuesday.

Earlier this year Facebook announced it had found Iranian hackers using “sophisticated fake online personas” to build trust with targets and get them to click on malicious links and often posed as recruiters of defense and aerospace companies.

Researchers at the Crowdstrike cybersecurity firm said they and competitors began seeing this type of Iranian activity last year.

The Iranian ransomware attacks, unlike those sponsored by North Korea’s government, are not designed to generate revenue so much as for espionage, to sow disinformation, to harass and embarrass foes — Israel, chief among them —and to essentially wear down their targets, Crowdstrike researchers said at the Cyberwarcon event.

“While these operations will use ransom notes and dedicated leak sites demanding hard cryptocurrency, we’re really not seeing any viable effort at actual currency generation,” Crowdstrike global threat analysis director Kate Blankenship said.

Crowdstrike considers Iran to be the trendsetter in this novel “low form” of cyberattack, which typically involves paralyzing a network with ransomware, stealing information and then leaking it online. The researchers call the method “lock and leak.” It is less visible, less costly and “provides more room for deniability,” Blankenship said.

