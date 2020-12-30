Iran allocates payment to families of Ukraine crash victims

Canadian authorities allege that Iran has not disclosed all relevant evidence or provided satisfactory answers to a number of lingering questions, including the identities of those held responsible for the downing, the exact chain of events that led the Revolutionary Guard to open fire and the decision to leave Iranian airspace open to civilian traffic the same night that Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq.

The plane, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukraine International Airlines bound for the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 17 Swedes, 11 Ukrainians, four Afghans and four British citizens according to officials. The route was popular with those traveling onward to Canada.

For months, the governments of the five affected countries have demanded that Tehran accept “full responsibility” for the crash and pay compensation to the victims’ families in line with international agreements.

Iran, for its part, has sent mixed messages on the matter of compensation, with Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the country’s main insurance agency, saying in October that Iran would refuse to pay awards because the jet was “insured by European companies.”

But other Iranian officials have promised to negotiate compensation with the five countries.

“A mistake has been made by us but the base of the compensation should be decided,” said Mohsen Baharvand, deputy to the foreign minister, in September. “We have told our Ukrainian colleagues that international regulations are our basis."

The association representing the families of victims released a statement last week lambasting Iran’s compensation offer and demanding an independent and transparent investigation into the crash.

“The families are vigilant and will not sign any document,” the statement read. “The murderer cannot play the role of mourner.”

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2020 file photo, an airport employee looks at a makeshift memorial inside Borispil international airport in Kyiv, Ukraine, for the flight crew of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran. Iran’s cabinet has created a compensation fund to pay the families of the 176 victims of the Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by Iranian forces outside Tehran last January, the president announced Wednesday, Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2020 file photo, people gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of a Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University that some of the victims of the crash were former students of, in Tehran, Iran. Iran’s cabinet has created a compensation fund to pay the families of the 176 victims of the Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by Iranian forces outside Tehran last January, the president announced Wednesday, Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File) Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2020 file photo, the partner of Julia Sologub, a member of the flight crew of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, reacts as he holds a portrait of her at a memorial inside Borispil international airport outside in Kyiv, Ukraine. Iran’s cabinet has created a compensation fund to pay the families of the 176 victims of the Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down by Iranian forces outside Tehran last January, the president announced Wednesday, Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky