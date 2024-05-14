Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for MLB star Shohei Ohtani, likely to plead not guilty as a formality

There was no evidence Ohtani was involved in or aware of Mizuhara's gambling, and the player is cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

The court appearance comes after Ohtani's back tightness forced him to leave a Saturday night game against the San Diego Padres. While he sat out Sunday's game as well as a precaution, he's having an outstanding season, hitting 11 home runs with a National League-best .352 batting average going into Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Mizuhara's plea agreement says he will be required to pay Ohtani restitution that could total nearly $17 million, as well as more than $1 million to the IRS. Those amounts could change prior to sentencing. The bank fraud charge carries a maximum of 30 years in federal prison, and the false tax return charge carries a sentence of up to three years in federal prison.

Mizuhara’s winning bets totaled over $142 million, which he deposited in his own bank account and not Ohtani’s. But his losing bets were around $183 million, a net loss of nearly $41 million. He did not wager on baseball.

He has been free on an unsecured $25,000 bond, colloquially known as a signature bond, meaning he did not have to put up any cash or collateral to be freed. If he violates the bond conditions — which include a requirement to undergo gambling addiction treatment — he will be on the hook for $25,000.

The Los Angeles Times and ESPN broke the news of the prosecution in late March, prompting the Dodgers to fire the interpreter and the MLB to open its own investigation.

MLB rules prohibit players and team employees from wagering on baseball, even legally. MLB also bans betting on other sports with illegal or offshore bookmakers.

Ohtani has sought to focus on the field as the case winds through the courts. Hours after his ex-interpreter first appeared in court in April, he hit his 175th home run in MLB — tying Hideki Matsui for the most by a Japan-born player — during the Dodgers' 8-7 loss to the San Diego Padres in 11 innings.