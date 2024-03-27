Nation & World News

Iowa's Patrick McCaffery, son of coach, enters transfer portal to explore options for his final year

Iowa’s Patrick McCaffery, son of Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery, has entered the transfer portal
18 minutes ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's Patrick McCaffery, son of Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffery, has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed Wednesday.

Patrick McCaffery has one year of eligibility remaining after starting 60 of 123 games. He was a starter for the first half of the 2023-24 season, averaged 8.9 points per game and scored a team-high 19 in the Hawkeyes' loss at Utah in the NIT on Sunday.

The 6-foot-9, 212-pound forward had thyroid cancer when he was 13 and, after having two surgeries, was declared cancer-free three months after his diagnosis. He missed six games last season to address anxiety symptoms that caused him to lack sleep, appetite and energy.

McCaffery, who took 2019-20 as a redshirt season, spent his first three years in the program with his older brother, Connor. Fran McCaffery, 64, said last month that he has no plans to retire.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Editors' Picks

Amen and pass the Frankenbill: It’s Sine Die time at the Capitol!39m ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sells stake in Revolt TV, which has Atlanta production offices
17m ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Kirby Smart: Fast cars and college football players a growing issue

Credit: Family photo

Family says GSU student killed in crash was aspiring lawyer, leader
38m ago

Credit: Family photo

Family says GSU student killed in crash was aspiring lawyer, leader
38m ago

Credit: Jason Getz

‘They terrorized Ahmaud.’ Feds want hate crime convictions upheld
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden leans on his Democratic predecessors as Trump remains isolated from other...
9m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street pushes higher to another record high
12m ago
Talks on luring NHL’s Capitals and NBA’s Wizards to Virginia are over, city of Alexandria...
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Attention, Braves fans: Meet the new host of the AJC Braves Report podcast, Barrett...
Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes
Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town