Iowa's Marshall says she received 'hate comments' on social media after drawing late foul vs. UConn

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall says she received “hate comments” from people upset about her role in a much-discussed foul call late in the Hawkeyes’ Final Four win over UConn
Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) walks off the court after a Final Four college basketball game against UConn in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. Iowa won 71-69. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) walks off the court after a Final Four college basketball game against UConn in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. Iowa won 71-69. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By WILL GRAVES – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall said Saturday she received “hate comments” from people upset about her role in a much-discussed foul call late in the Hawkeyes' Final Four win over UConn.

Marshall responded by “kind of” deleting her social media apps from her phone, she said.

Referees called Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards for an illegal screen on Marshall with 3.9 seconds remaining and UConn trailing by one. The Huskies never got the ball back as Iowa held on for a 71-69 victory Friday night and a spot in Sunday's title game against unbeaten South Carolina.

Marshall was trying to guard UConn star Paige Bueckers when Edwards attempted to set a screen that would have freed up space for Bueckers to get off a shot. Edwards was not set — as the rules stipulate — when Marshall arrived, with the 5-foot-9 Marshall catching a portion of the 6-3 Edwards' left elbow.

The contact was enough to draw a whistle, and Marshall was animated in her reaction, pointing down the court as if to say “our ball.”

The sequence drew plenty of criticism from fans and onlookers.

LeBron James and Kesley Plum were among those who said on social media they disagreed with the call. Marshall believes the attention the call has received overshadowed Iowa's win and her performance guarding Bueckers, who finished with 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting.

“I feel like it just kind of overlooked the fact that I played my butt off the whole game trying to guard her,” Marshall said. “I’ve tried to get over screens the whole game. I feel like that one play just kind of consumed everything.”

Marshall pointed out she wasn't the one who blew the whistle, so she's “not sure why they're mad at me personally.”

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder chastised those who took aim at Marshall.

“I can’t believe people would be so immature as to attack a 22-year-old on doing their job and doing it really, really well,” Bluder said.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Iowa's Gabbie Marshall and Jada Gyamfi have some fun during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

icon to expand image

UConn guard Paige Bueckers, left, fights for a loose ball with Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) during the first half of a Final Four college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

icon to expand image

Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) celebrates with teammates during the second half of a Final Four college basketball game against UConn in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, April 5, 2024, in Cleveland. Iowa won 71-69. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

icon to expand image

Iowa's Caitlin Clark talks to Gabbie Marshall during practice for the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

icon to expand image

