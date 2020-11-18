Iowa's Garza heads list of notable seniors in 2020-21 season

Garza's return catapulted Iowa to the No. 5 spot in the AP Top 25, its highest preseason ranking since opening the year No. 4 in 1955-56.

“The team that we could have and the potential, the history we could make is something that years from now I would have regretted not being a part of,” Garza said. “That definitely played a part.”

Garza, an AP preseason All-America selection, is one of several notable players who decided to return for their senior seasons after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 NCAA Tournament. Here's a rundown of some other seniors who bear watching.

NORTH CAROLINA F GARRISON BROOKS

Brooks leads the 16th-ranked Tar Heels after being named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s most improved player last season. The 6-10 forward averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds, up from 7.9 points and 5.6 rebounds as a sophomore. He averaged 18.8 points in ACC competition and became the first North Carolina player since Tyler Hansbrough in 2008 to have the ACC’s top scoring average in league games.

DAYTON G JALEN CRUTCHER

Crutcher heads into his fourth season as the Flyers’ starting point guard. The 6-1 guard averaged 15.1 points and 4.9 assists and went 72 of 170 (42.4%) from 3-point range last season to help Dayton go 29-2. The Flyers were ranked third in the Top 25 when the season ended.

KANSAS G MARCUS GARRETT

Garrett averaged 9.2 points last season, but his biggest contributions come on the other end of the floor. The 6-5 guard was named the Naismith national defensive player of the year. He has the ability to guard any position for the sixth-ranked Jayhawks. Garrett had a Big 12-leading 4.7 assists as well as 1.8 steals per game last season. He had 2.7 times as many assists as turnovers.

VILLANOVA G COLLIN GILLESPIE

This 6-3 guard averaged 15.1 points, 4.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals last season. Gillespie had 2.3 times as many assists as turnovers. He was a unanimous first-team selection on the preseason all-Big East team and figures to lead the third-ranked Wildcats’ backcourt.

GONZAGA F COREY KISPERT

The 6-foot-7 Kispert earned preseason AP All-America honors as he begins his final season with the top-ranked Bulldogs. Kispert averaged 13.9 points last season and shot 78 of 178 (43.8%) from 3-point range. He was named one of five finalists for the Julius Erving small forward of the year award.

ARIZONA STATE G REMY MARTIN

Martin is an AP All-America preseason selection who earned first-team all-Pac-12 notice last year. The 6-foot Martin averaged 19.1 points and 4.1 assists per game as a junior. His return helped No. 18 Arizona State make only its second preseason appearance in the AP Top 25 over the last 29 years.

