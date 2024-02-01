Iowa's Caitlin Clark moves into 2nd on the career scoring list for NCAA women’s basketball

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Iowa star Caitlin Clark has moved into second place on the career scoring list for NCAA women's basketball.

Clark converted a layup with 4:58 left in the first half at Northwestern on Wednesday, giving her 14 points on the night and 3,403 for her career. She moved ahead of Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell (3,402) after she passed Missouri State’s Jackie Stiles (3,393) for third on a 3-pointer with 2:04 left in the first quarter.

Kelsey Plum, who starred at Washington from 2013-17, tops the women's scoring list with 3,527 points. The men's leader is LSU’s Pete Maravich, who finished his career with 3,667 points.