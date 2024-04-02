Nation & World News

Iowa's Caitlin Clark matches March Madness 3-point record with 9 in Elite Eight game against LSU

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark tied a women’s NCAA Tournament record hitting by nine 3-pointers, many from well beyond the arc, in Iowa’s Elite Eight win over LSU
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts up a three-point shot against LSU during the third quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts up a three-point shot against LSU during the third quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Iowa's Caitlin Clark tied a women's NCAA Tournament record Monday night by hitting nine 3-pointers, many from well beyond the arc, in Iowa's 94-87 win over LSU in the Elite Eight.

Clark made her ninth 3 midway through the fourth quarter, tying the mark set by Purdue's Courtney Moses in 2012 and later matched by UConn's Kia Nurse in 2017.

The Iowa star quickly broke a tie with UConn's Diana Taurasi for career 3-pointers in March Madness with her first one.

When she hit her seventh 3, Clark passed Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson for the most in a career among NCAA Division I players. Clark's ninth gave her 540.

The senior finished with 41 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. She hit 13 of her 29 shots, was 9 of 20 from behind the arc and was named the region's most outstanding player.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-womens-bracket/ and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against LSU during the third quarter of an Elite Eight round college basketball game during the NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 1, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

