Iowa State's Audi Crooks is AP women's basketball player of the week

Audi Crooks is The Associated Press women's college basketball player of the week
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 17 of the season:

Audi Crooks, Iowa State

The sophomore center averaged 32.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in wins over Central Florida and No. 14 Kansas State. She had a season-high 36 points against the Wildcats, while making 14 of her 18 shots. Crooks finished conference play with consecutive games shooting 75% or better.

Runner-Up

Toby Fournier, Duke. The freshman forward scored a career-best 28 points in a win over then-No. 24 Florida State, which came after she had 19 points and 10 rebounds over rival North Carolina. She shot 54.5% from the field in the win over the then-No. 8 Tar Heels.

Honorable Mentio

n

Kitty Henderson, Columbia; Makayla Timpson, Florida State; JuJu Watkins, USC.

Keep an eye on

Chattanooga sophomore forward Caia Elisaldez helped the Mocs clinch the No. 2 seed in the Southern Conference Tournament by averaging 18.5 points, 8.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in the final two regular season games. She opened the week with an 18-point, 8-assist effort in an overtime loss to Furman.

___

Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.