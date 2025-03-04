Iowa State's Audi Crooks is AP women's basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 17 of the season:
Audi Crooks, Iowa State
The sophomore center averaged 32.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in wins over Central Florida and No. 14 Kansas State. She had a season-high 36 points against the Wildcats, while making 14 of her 18 shots. Crooks finished conference play with consecutive games shooting 75% or better.
Runner-Up
Toby Fournier, Duke. The freshman forward scored a career-best 28 points in a win over then-No. 24 Florida State, which came after she had 19 points and 10 rebounds over rival North Carolina. She shot 54.5% from the field in the win over the then-No. 8 Tar Heels.
Honorable Mentio
n
Kitty Henderson, Columbia; Makayla Timpson, Florida State; JuJu Watkins, USC.
Keep an eye on
Chattanooga sophomore forward Caia Elisaldez helped the Mocs clinch the No. 2 seed in the Southern Conference Tournament by averaging 18.5 points, 8.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in the final two regular season games. She opened the week with an 18-point, 8-assist effort in an overtime loss to Furman.
___
Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball
Keep Reading
The Latest
Featured
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC
Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds
Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.
Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear
Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.
MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally
Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.