X

Iowa State football player accused of raping injured woman

National & World News
1 hour ago
An Iowa State football player has been arrested on charges alleging that he raped a woman in his home while she lay immobile after he shoved her so hard it fractured her spine

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State football player has been arrested on charges alleging that he raped a woman while she lay immobile after he shoved her so hard into stairs in his home that it fractured her spine.

Aidan Ralph, a 20-year-old linebacker and redshirt sophomore from Chicago, was arrested Wednesday on Story County felony sexual assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges in the alleged attack at his Ames home at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 3, court records show.

According to a police affidavit, Ralph accused the woman of cheating and shoved her several times, including once into the stairs. The resulting injury caused the woman to lose mobility and she pleaded with Ralph to call an ambulance, police wrote. He refused and instead lay on top of her and raped her as she cried and begged him to stop, according to the affidavit.

A judge set bond at $11,000 for Ralph, appointed a public defender to represent him, ordered him to have no contact with his accuser and scheduled the next hearing in the case for May 15. Calls on Thursday to the Iowa Public Defender’s Office in Story County were automatically disconnected. Ralph remained jailed Thursday.

Iowa State's athletics department has suspended Ralph indefinitely from all football team activities, a spokesman told the Ames Tribune.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Pseudo slot machines create opportunity for ‘shenanigans’ in Georgia4h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
14m ago

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Street to be renamed after beloved mentor of struggling Atlantans
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

3 DeKalb firefighters injured while battling blaze at Tucker home
44m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

3 DeKalb firefighters injured while battling blaze at Tucker home
44m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia’s 2024 presidential primary to be held in mid-March
6h ago
The Latest
Bud Light boosts spending in US to counter sales declines
5m ago
Explosion rips roof off pharmaceutical plant; worker missing
9m ago
Ex-Proud Boys leader Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 sedition plot
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
6h ago
Security cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown Atlanta suspect
12h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top